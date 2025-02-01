Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imsha Rehman Video Leak: TikTok star clears air on her explicit clips scandal

Imsha Rehman Video Leak Tiktok Star Clears Air On Her Explicit Clips Scandal

ISLAMABAD – TikTok sensation Imsha Rehman was among the top Google searches in Pakistan in the year 2024 as her leaked clips were all over the internet, causing major distress to the social media star who disappeared, after deactivating her accounts.

Months after the scandal, Imsha came forward and addressed the scandal surrounding her leaked explicit clips, which caused a massive uproar online last year. Rahman, who got a considerable following on social media, revealed the emotional toll she has been facing since the clips were made public.

In a recent statement, the TikTok star from Gilgit Baltistan clarified that the videos attributed to her were fake and intentionally spread to damage her reputation. “These videos destroyed my life,” she said, explaining how the incident made her unable to attend university, face people, or even deal with the threats to her life she received in the aftermath.

Imsha Rehman Video Leak

The social media star lamented how social media users often view sharing such videos as “cool,” without understanding the devastating consequences it has on the affected individuals. Despite the pressure to respond publicly on her account, Rahman chose to pursue legal action instead.

Imsha confirmed that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already arrested individuals responsible for creating and circulating the fake videos. She praised officials of top investigation agency for its professionalism and swift action, signaling a significant step toward justice in her case.

Her incident along with leaks of Minhail Malik and other social media stars sparked a wider conversation about privacy, cyberbullying, and the consequences of online harassment in Pakistan.

Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikToker behind Viral Video Leaks

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search