Imsha Rehman Video Leak: TikTok star clears air on her explicit clips scandal

ISLAMABAD – TikTok sensation Imsha Rehman was among the top Google searches in Pakistan in the year 2024 as her leaked clips were all over the internet, causing major distress to the social media star who disappeared, after deactivating her accounts.

Months after the scandal, Imsha came forward and addressed the scandal surrounding her leaked explicit clips, which caused a massive uproar online last year. Rahman, who got a considerable following on social media, revealed the emotional toll she has been facing since the clips were made public.

In a recent statement, the TikTok star from Gilgit Baltistan clarified that the videos attributed to her were fake and intentionally spread to damage her reputation. “These videos destroyed my life,” she said, explaining how the incident made her unable to attend university, face people, or even deal with the threats to her life she received in the aftermath.

Imsha Rehman Video Leak

The social media star lamented how social media users often view sharing such videos as “cool,” without understanding the devastating consequences it has on the affected individuals. Despite the pressure to respond publicly on her account, Rahman chose to pursue legal action instead.

Imsha confirmed that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already arrested individuals responsible for creating and circulating the fake videos. She praised officials of top investigation agency for its professionalism and swift action, signaling a significant step toward justice in her case.

Her incident along with leaks of Minhail Malik and other social media stars sparked a wider conversation about privacy, cyberbullying, and the consequences of online harassment in Pakistan.