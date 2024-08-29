Search

Lifestyle

Kubra Khan dazzles in white bridal gown, photos go viral

05:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
kubra khan

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has once again captured the attention of social media with her latest photos, where she is seen dressed as a Christian bride in a stunning white gown.

Known for her powerful performance in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, where she played a memorable negative role, Kubra Khan is regarded as one of Pakistan's top actresses. Her fame stems not only from her timeless beauty but also from her flawless acting, which has won her millions of fans.

Recently, a series of photos and videos of Kubra Khan have been making rounds on social media, showing her in a bridal gown by the renowned London-based clothing brand, 'Crystal London Bridal Studio.' The photoshoot, which took place in the picturesque gardens of Warbrook House Hotel in the UK, features Kubra in a white bridal dress, giving her the appearance of a Christian bride. The classic and elegant look has added a new dimension to her beauty.

The photoshoot also features an ambassador car used as a prop, further enhancing the luxurious feel of the scene. Fans are now speculating whether the actress has tied the knot or if this was simply a brand photoshoot.

In these images, Kubra Khan looks absolutely stunning, exuding bridal grace and charm. Her white gown resembles something a British princess might wear, and her hairstyle, adorned with sparkling pearl clips, adds an extra touch of elegance.

Kubra Khan first entered the Pakistani drama industry with the serial Sang-e-Mar Mar in 2016, where she played the character 'Shireen.' The drama, set against the backdrop of the northern regions of Pakistan, showcased her British accent, which helped her convincingly portray a Pashtun girl. Working alongside seasoned actors like Naumaan Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Sania Saeed further boosted Kubra Khan's confidence and established her as a rising star in the industry.

Kubra Khan's latest photoshoot has left her fans in awe, and while many are curious about her personal life, these images serve as a reminder of her versatility and unmatched beauty.

Lifestyle

05:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Kubra Khan dazzles in white bridal gown, photos go viral

10:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

04:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Imran Abbas meets Iraqi PM in Karbala

01:32 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Shahid Afridi welcomes grandson in style

11:16 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Sydney Sweeney sizzles in bold black swimsuit in new viral video

11:59 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mahira Khan shares a tight-hug photo as she wishes her husband on his ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:46 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

K-Electric cuts power to Pakistan Railways over Rs200 million unpaid dues

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: