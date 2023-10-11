Sindh MDCAT 2023 latest update here

Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 exam results were annulled in Sindh, as the government ordered re-conduct of exam in a surprising event for over 40,000 medical aspirants in the country's southeastern region.
The caretaker Chief Minister declared the results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) void, and annoucned that the MDCAT retake will be held by Dow University of Health Sciences.
After the contentious decision, students raised voice against the move to re-conduct the test. Candidates who successfully passed the exam called it an injustice and said that the authorities bowed to those who failed to clear the exam.
The government decided to re-conduct MDCAT 2023 in the wake of allegations of massive cheating in the exam held earlier this month. Hundreds of students protested against the cheating scandal and called it a victory for the mafia.
In other parts of country where MDCAT results were cancelled, students moved court, stating that they worked hard to pass the test and that retaking would be a disadvantage to talented students who had cleared the test the first time.
Candidates argued that there is no provision for the test to be retaken.
This year, MDCAT was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process.
Dozens of candidates including 20 females wearing Bluetooth devices in exam halls, during MDCAT 2023 were arrested. Police recovered Bluetooth devices from the medical aspirants during the test, while several cases were lodged.
Secretary of Higher Education Anila Durrani told the media about a group that took big fat amounts from students to help them solve the test through secret Bluetooth devices.
The officials said thousands of rupees were paid by students solving paper through Bluetooth devices. The authorities, however, busted the group, recovering their wireless devices.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
