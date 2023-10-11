Sindh MDCAT 2023 latest update here

Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 exam results were annulled in Sindh, as the government ordered re-conduct of exam in a surprising event for over 40,000 medical aspirants in the country's southeastern region.

The caretaker Chief Minister declared the results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) void, and annoucned that the MDCAT retake will be held by Dow University of Health Sciences.

After the contentious decision, students raised voice against the move to re-conduct the test. Candidates who successfully passed the exam called it an injustice and said that the authorities bowed to those who failed to clear the exam.

The government decided to re-conduct MDCAT 2023 in the wake of allegations of massive cheating in the exam held earlier this month. Hundreds of students protested against the cheating scandal and called it a victory for the mafia.

In other parts of country where MDCAT results were cancelled, students moved court, stating that they worked hard to pass the test and that retaking would be a disadvantage to talented students who had cleared the test the first time.

Candidates argued that there is no provision for the test to be retaken.

This year, MDCAT was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process.

Dozens of candidates including 20 females wearing Bluetooth devices in exam halls, during MDCAT 2023 were arrested. Police recovered Bluetooth devices from the medical aspirants during the test, while several cases were lodged.

Secretary of Higher Education Anila Durrani told the media about a group that took big fat amounts from students to help them solve the test through secret Bluetooth devices.

The officials said thousands of rupees were paid by students solving paper through Bluetooth devices. The authorities, however, busted the group, recovering their wireless devices.



