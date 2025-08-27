Relief operations ongoing, 2 soldiers martyred in floods: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that relief operations are ongoing in flood-affected areas, during which 2 soldiers were martyred and 2 others injured.

Speaking to the media alongside Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and NDMA Chairman, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said that over 20,000 people have been assisted at medical camps, and 225 tons of rations have been distributed among flood victims.

He added that bridges and highways in affected areas have been restored, all roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been cleared, and rescue operations are ongoing via boats in Kartarpur.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said the Pakistan Army stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this difficult time. Air relief operations are also ongoing in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Karakoram Highway has been reopened, and restoration of roads in Ghizer continues.

He emphasized that even under these conditions, operations against external threats continue to ensure no one takes advantage of the situation. The Army has established 29 medical camps in flood-affected areas.

The DG ISPR highlighted that Pakistan Army officers and soldiers are actively engaged in relief efforts and that no malicious force can create a rift between the public and the armed forces.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry added that units have been kept on standby in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also has units and medical battalions ready. The federal and provincial governments remain fully active in managing the emergency.

Operations against external and terrorist threats continue, whether in peace or wartime, he said, emphasizing that the Army stands with the public.

He stated that 28,000 people have been relocated to safe areas. In Gujranwala, 6 infantry units and 2 engineering units have been deployed. He added that no post along the working boundary has been vacated, and in coordination with the civil administration, 6,000 people have been evacuated.

Advance Warning System Ensured Timely Evacuation: Atta Tarar

Information Minister Atta Tarar said NDMA is providing tents and essential supplies in affected areas, while the situation near Jassar and Shahdara along the Ravi River has slightly improved.

According to the federal minister, all precautionary measures have been taken, and provincial authorities are actively managing the emergency in coordination with NDMA.

He said the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has obtained the latest weather updates for the next 24–48 hours. Tarar highlighted that the advance warning system played a crucial role, enabling timely evacuation of people.

He added that river conditions are being closely monitored, reflecting a coordinated national response in which all relevant agencies, including the Pakistan Army, are actively participating.

Atta Tarar further stated that in the coming days, assessments of losses for affected people will be carried out, and practical steps for their rehabilitation will be implemented.