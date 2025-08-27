Court discharges actress Samar Rana in domestic maid abuse case

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore has ordered the discharge and immediate release of actress Samar Rana in a domestic maid abuse and sexual assault case.

According to reports, significant progress in the case involving the 14-year-old domestic worker emerged when the local court discharged the arrested actress, Samar Rana, from the case.

Judicial Magistrate Zaib Shehzad Cheema also ordered her immediate release.

The court directed that action should be taken against the investigating officer if the accused is not produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.

During today’s hearing, the police requested physical remand of the accused, which the court rejected, remarking that no remand can be mechanically granted unnecessarily.

The court noted that upon reviewing the record, there was no evidence against Samar Rana. On the basis of lack of proof, she was discharged from the case.

Stage actress Samar Rana had been presented in court by the Investigation Police of Nawab Town.

Earlier, the FIR stated that a 14-year-old girl working at Samar Rana’s house was allegedly assaulted by five individuals, and the actress had intimidated the maid through physical abuse.