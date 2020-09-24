Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in digital connectivity

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmenistan have decided to enhance digital connectivity initiatives cooperation.

In a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa in Islamabad, the authorities discussed matters of mutual interest including the proposed fiber optic link between Turkmenistan and Pakistan with reference to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project.

During the meeting, Chairman PTA emphasized on Pakistan’s geo-strategic location which has made it a principal gateway to the Central Asian Republics for digital connectivity.