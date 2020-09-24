Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in digital connectivity
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmenistan have decided to enhance digital connectivity initiatives cooperation.
In a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa in Islamabad, the authorities discussed matters of mutual interest including the proposed fiber optic link between Turkmenistan and Pakistan with reference to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project.
During the meeting, Chairman PTA emphasized on Pakistan’s geo-strategic location which has made it a principal gateway to the Central Asian Republics for digital connectivity.
-
-
- Pakistan PM to effectively raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session02:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in India02:19 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
- IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020