Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Express yourself with a phone that speaks to your style

LAHORE - Keeping in view the demanding trends in technology and the importance of the smooth performance of mobile, Samsung Galaxy S20 brings unique and effective features from design to performance for you. Especially the tone that totally speaks to your style.

It’s a premium flagship smartphone with a vibrant and playful tone to provide feelings of sweetness and soothing experience to its consumers.

“Just speak and it will give you the results of your choice,” claims the company, pointing out that the sounds go as original as you listen or speak,” it said on its launching.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launch Video.

It states that The Samsung S20 Fan Edition (FE) is the result of extensive consumer research as hundreds of Samsung patrons were surveyed to understand what they felt aligned the most with them in terms of features. Samsung, it states, has taken the findings and created a cellphone around them.

DISPLAY:

Samsung S20 is a smartphone with a 6.5” FHD Infinity-O display screen and They’ve even managed a 120Hz refresh rate on this absolute stunner of a screen!

If you haven’t used a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate before, let me just say that this will change your life; whether you’re a gamer, a photographer or videographer, or just someone who surfs the internet all day!

PROCESSOR:

Speaking of gaming, the processor in this is the exact same one as the S20, designed to do what you love with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory.

This means that no matter what you throw at it, the S20 FE can brush it off like nobody’s business.

CAMERA:

The camera on this device seems super impressive too.

It has a triple camera setup;

o Ultra-Wide: 12MP

o Wide-Angle: 12MP

o Telephoto: 8MP

On top of this extraordinary camera setup with 30 X space zoom, the Selfie camera is a 32MP beast as well

·front camera has been digitally optimized to ensure stellar low-light performance

No matter which camera you use for your photography needs, this is a no-fail setup; you are virtually guaranteed to get a perfect shot every time. The camera system even has Super Steady video recording!

BATTERY:

And the battery: a 4500mAh reservoir, which ensures that you can use this incredible device all day without needing to run to your charger every few hours. But when you do need to charge it, the phone comes with a fast charger and supports super-fast charging as well as wireless charging, so you’re completely covered.

COLOURS:

The most obvious and perhaps the coolest thing about this device is the multitude of colours it comes in

The S20 Fan Edition can be purchased in:

a. Cloud Navy

b. Cloud Red

c. Cloud Lavender

d. Cloud Mint

e. Cloud White

These colours ensure that your cellphone is truly you; who you are as a person, what you enjoy, and what people see you as – the Samsung S20 FE is a phone with your personality.

PRE-ORDER GIFT:

Samsung has always ensured that their fans feel special and this time anyone pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, will get Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 worth Rs. 8,700, absolutely free.

a. Galaxy Fit 2 is a robust health and fitness tracker with stylish AMOLED display & ergonomic design, 21-day battery life & automatic workout detection enabling Galaxy fans to live well every day!

Price: The price is being expected at around Rs 140,000.

SAMSUNG CARE PACK:

Samsung believes in giving its customers the best in class service and now you can enjoy peace of mind with Samsung Care. Life happens but Samsung Care keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty and during the in-warranty period, you can get the Galaxy S20 FE screen replaced at just 50% of the cost which means you can save approximately Rs. 11,000 in case of an unfortunate event.

Samsung S20 FE is the amalgamation of research with development besides its quality that it is accessible to all users due to its universal appeal.

