Search

Technology

Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation 1.2A Current Control and ECO Mode for Ultimate Efficiency

Web Desk
08:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation 1.2A Current Control and ECO Mode for Ultimate Efficiency

In a world where energy conservation and smart technology are becoming paramount, Haier Air Conditioners has once again set a new standard with its revolutionary features: the 1.2A Current Control and the ECO Mode. These innovations not only redefine cooling comfort but also empower users to make environmentally conscious choices with less compromising performance.

1.2A Current Control: Unveiling Unprecedented Efficiency

Haier ACs have taken energy efficiency to a whole new level with the introduction of the 1.2A Current Control technology. Under the ultimate dehumidification conditions, this remarkable feature allows the 1-ton AC to regulate the compressor current as low as 1.2A, operating at an astonishingly low power consumption of just 365W. This breakthrough not only leads to substantial energy savings but also contributes significantly to reducing electricity bills.

Gone are the days of worrying about excessive energy consumption during hot and humid weather. With the 1.2A Current Control, Haier ACs provide cooling relief without the heavy environmental and financial burden. Whether it's for home or office use, this innovative technology ensures that comfort comes hand-in-hand with sustainability.

ECO Mode: A Spectrum of Energy-Saving Possibilities

The ECO Mode in Haier ACs takes user control to a whole new level. Offering five distinct slabs of energy-saving options, it's a feature that caters to a wide range of preferences with very less compromising on performance. Let's delve into the slabs and understand how they transform your cooling experience:

S1 Slab - Turbo Cooling: Need quick and intense cooling? The S1 slab offers turbo cooling for those moments when you want to lower the temperature in a flash.

S0 Slab - Normal Mode: For everyday use, the S0 slab ensures your AC operates at 100% capacity, delivering the cooling power you expect while maintaining its power input.

L1 Slab - Balanced Efficiency: Opt for the L1 slab when you want to strike a balance between cooling performance and energy consumption. The AC will run at 75% power input and 85% capacity, providing comfort without compromise.

L2 Slab - Energy-Saving Priority: When energy conservation takes precedence, the L2 slab comes into play. Operating at 55% power input and 72% capacity, it demonstrates that cooling efficiency doesn't have to come at the cost of high energy consumption.

L3 Slab - Maximum Savings: For those looking to maximize energy savings without sacrificing cooling comfort, for 1-ton AC the L3 slab is a perfect choice. Running at a mere 40% power input while maintaining a commendable 57% capacity, this mode sets a new benchmark for efficient cooling.

The introduction of the 1.2A Current Control and ECO Mode by Haier ACs is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, user-centric design, and environmental responsibility. These features not only empower users to customize their cooling experience but also align with global efforts to conserve energy and reduce carbon footprints.

As we step into a future where sustainable choices matter more than ever, Haier ACs stands as a symbol of technological advancement that champions efficiency, comfort, and environmental stewardship. Experience the future of cooling with Haier, where innovation meets responsibility.

Disclaimer: These features and specifications mentioned in this article are based on internal testing and performance in Haier's laboratory under ideal conditions.

For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions, stay tuned to our social media platforms.

Facebook:www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram:www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter:twitter.com/HaierPakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

05:33 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Experience a seamless blend of design and performance with the vivo ...

01:08 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro — Know the features, prices and ...

08:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Apple just fixed a major iPhone security flaw, and you should install ...

08:12 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Oppo A38 unveils with 90Hz screen and 33W fast charging

06:29 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Unveiling of the Haval Jolion: Where Luxury Meets Innovation

12:17 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Elon Musk's X will include voice and video calling soon

Advertisement

Latest

08:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Introducing Haier AC's Cutting-Edge Innovation 1.2A Current Control and ECO Mode for Ultimate Efficiency

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: