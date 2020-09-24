Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim bail extension in money laundering case
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim bail extension in money laundering case
LAHORE - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has reached in Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek extension in his interim bail in money laundering case today (Thursday). 

According to media details, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel will resume arguments today.

Previously, the LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till September 24 in the case. 

Strict security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

