Rockets fired from Syria towards Israel amid fear of Gaza war escalating to regional conflict

JERUSALEM – Israel is at war with Gaza as deadly clashes between Tel Aviv and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack over the weekend, continue unabated, the first such events in seven decades of war.

In the latest development, Syria fired rockets targeting the forward positions of the Israeli military. Israel responded to the attack but did not provide further details. If confirmed, this would be the second such attack carried out directly by Syria, days after such attacks were seen from Lebanon.

Tensions in the Middle East had recently soared in the Gaza Strip, and now Israeli forces said it shelled Syria on Tuesday after rockets hit open areas on a Jewish country. Tel Aviv did not accuse any group of the rocket attack and the Syrian government has not shared any update on it.

Jewish forces claimed to recapture Gaza border areas from the Hamas group as the brutal fighting entered Day 5, leaving thousands killed on both sides.

Latest reports revealed that the death count in Israel has topped 1,000 from the worst attack in the country's history, Gaza has reported over 750 deaths so far.

Hamas militants announced the execution of hostages after Tel Aviv imposed total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water, and electricity supply, and creating dire humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, Israel’s key ally US extended full support as many European nations. In a solidarity visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Israel today where he will meet with senior Israeli leaders.

The recent conflict emerged two years after a serious fight between Israel and Hamas in 2021, however Egypt, Qatar and the UN helped mediate talks.