US Dollar slips below Rs280 in interbank as Pakistani rupee recovery continues

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained further strength on Wednesday and is at below 280 level for the first time in the last six months.

The local currency continued its positive trajectory against the dollar, and it gained another 1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local unit was being quoted at 279.50, as the government tightened the noose around the hoarders and smugglers.

On Tuesday, PKR moved up and settled at 280.51 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

The rupee continued on a positive trend, extending its merry run against the greenback.

Pakistani authorities advanced cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets with new reforms were made in the Exchange Companies’ sector are bringing in results.



