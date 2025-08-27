Latest

Pakistan Foreign Currency Exchange Rates – Forex Rates 27 August 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Aug 27, 2025

KARACHI — Local foreign exchange market shows stability mid week, with major currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal taking the lead in trading.

On Wednesday, US Dollar was trading at Rs283.1 for buying and Rs283.9 for selling. Euro followed at Rs328.4 and Rs330.2, while the British Pound stood at Rs380.1 and Rs382. The UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs77.1/77.3, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.4/75.6.

Other currencies also saw minor fluctuations, with Australian Dollar at Rs182/187, Canadian Dollar at Rs203/208, Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99, and Chinese Yuan at Rs39.01/39.41, among others.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.1 283.9
Euro EUR 328.4 330.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.1 382
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.8 752.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 208
China Yuan CNY 39.01 39.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.6 44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.15 3.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.95 923.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.4 67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.53 164.53
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 734.35 736.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.05 77.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.25 223.25
Swedish Krona SEK 29.08 29.38
Swiss Franc CHF 347.32 350.07
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
