Pakistan Foreign Currency Exchange Rates – Forex Rates 27 August 2025

KARACHI — Local foreign exchange market shows stability mid week, with major currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal taking the lead in trading.

On Wednesday, US Dollar was trading at Rs283.1 for buying and Rs283.9 for selling. Euro followed at Rs328.4 and Rs330.2, while the British Pound stood at Rs380.1 and Rs382. The UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs77.1/77.3, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.4/75.6.

Other currencies also saw minor fluctuations, with Australian Dollar at Rs182/187, Canadian Dollar at Rs203/208, Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99, and Chinese Yuan at Rs39.01/39.41, among others.