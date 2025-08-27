Punjab govt launches largest rescue operation amid floods

LAHORE – On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand rescue and relief operation is underway in Punjab for flood victims. Emergency has been declared in hospitals, and staff leaves have been canceled.

For the first time in 38 years, Punjab has launched its largest rescue and relief operation in history as floods from three rivers — Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab — have affected 769 villages and more than 601,126 citizens.

To assist and care for the victims, 263 relief camps and 161 medical camps have been established, providing food, treatment, and temporary shelters. Emergency measures have been enforced in hospitals, with staff fully mobilized.

Food, water, and essential supplies are being distributed in Sambrial, Sialkot, Pasrur, and other flood-hit areas. Major evacuation operations have also been carried out in Kasur, Nankana, Chiniot, and Palkhu Nala Wazirabad.

The Pakistan Army, district administration, police, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and other agencies are jointly participating in the relief and rescue efforts. In rural areas, livestock are also being transported to safe locations by boats.

Homeless flood victims are being shifted to temporary shelters, while emergency medical camps have been set up for treatment. Along the Chenab River alone, 333 villages with more than 150,000 people have been affected.

In Sialkot, 133 villages have been impacted; in Wazirabad, 16; Gujrat, 20; Mandi Bahauddin, 12; Chiniot, 100; and Jhang, 52. To assist victims, 78 relief camps and 28 medical camps have been established.

Along the Ravi River, 101 villages with over 70,358 people have been affected, including the cities of Narowal, Nankana, Kasur, and Sahiwal. For their aid, 81 relief camps and 28 medical camps are functional.

Floods in the Sutlej River have impacted 335 villages and 380,768 citizens. To support them, 104 relief camps and 105 medical camps are operational. The affected cities include Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the Pakistan Army, rescue agencies, officers, and personnel participating in the relief operation. She stated that the rehabilitation of every flood-affected family is her mission and assured that support will continue until the displaced are resettled in their homes.