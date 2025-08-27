Where do pakistanis stand in latest ICC ODI rankings?

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings, with India’s Shubman Gill in first place, Rohit Sharma second, and Pakistan’s Babar Azam third.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has climbed two spots to 25th in the batting rankings with 592 rating points. Shaheen Shah Afridi has moved up to 13th with 593 points, while Fakhar Zaman remains at 28th.

In the ODI rankings, Salman Agha is placed 38th, Imam-ul-Haq 40th, and youngster Saim Ayub is 55th with 503 points. Abdullah Shafique, however, has slipped one spot to 99th with 419 points.

Among the world’s top batters, Shubman Gill leads with 784 points, followed by Rohit Sharma with 756, and Babar Azam with 739.

In bowling, Shaheen Afridi has climbed one spot to 13th, leveling with India’s Mohammad Siraj at 593 points. Haris Rauf is ranked 29th, Abrar Ahmed 39th, and Naseem Shah has improved one place to 45th with 491 points. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz is ranked 67th, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. sits at 75th.

At the top of the bowling rankings, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj are tied for first place with 671 points, while India’s Kuldeep Yadav is third.

Following the recent Australia–South Africa series, there have been notable changes. Australia’s Travis Head is ranked 11th, Mitchell Marsh 44th, Cameron Green 78th, and Josh Inglis 64th. South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi has risen six places to 28th, while Australia’s Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis have also made significant jumps.