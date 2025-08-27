Apple announces launch date for iPhone 17 series

Apple, the technology giant, has officially announced the launch date of its new iPhone 17 series. The launch event will be held on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and is being called the “AV Dropping” event.

According to Apple, the iPhone 17 series will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an entirely new model, iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to attract the most attention due to its ultra-thin design.

All phones in the series will feature A19 and A19 Pro chips, significantly enhancing performance and battery life. Additionally, the Pro models will come with a completely new camera module that allows high-quality photography even in low-light conditions.

Apple has also made significant design changes. The Pro models are being built with a stronger aluminum frame, while the iPhone 17 Air is said to be the lightest and thinnest iPhone ever.

The event will also introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, featuring advanced health-tracking capabilities. In addition, the Apple Watch SE 3 and Rugged Ultra 3 will be launched, offering satellite connectivity for enhanced support in emergency situations.

Significant upgrades are also expected in Apple’s AirPods, including AI features and improved noise cancellation.

Tech experts suggest that Apple may introduce new features aimed at making its products not only smarter but more “human-friendly.” Following this announcement, excitement among consumers and experts is high, with all eyes now on the September 9 event.