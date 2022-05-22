US invites 19 Pakistani police officers to provide modern training

TEXAS – The US State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Affairs has invited 19 Pakistani police officers to provide state-of-the-art training. Pakistani officers are currently in the United States for advanced law enforcement trainings.

More than 300 police officers, law enforcement officials, training managers and directors from 50 US states and 16 countries are participating in the four-day training conference in Fort Worth, Texas which will take place next week from May 23 to May 26 at the Omni Hotel.

The International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) will provide professional training to officers in various sessions at the conference.

This week, INL sponsored 19 Pakistani police officers at the @iadlest training in Fort Worth, TX. We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of partnership between @usembislamabad, through INL, and Pakistan to improve citizen security and enhance law enforcement capacity. pic.twitter.com/dJSo6xyNoy — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) May 20, 2022

“IADLEST is committed to transform policing by pursuing excellence in training and development of professional standards; And each year, the annual conference demonstrates this commitment by focusing on the most pressing issues for training managers and executives. There are 20 training tracks, round table discussions, 25 performances and two social events,” according to an IADLEST’s conference pamphlet.

Notable topics for officer professional training are include selection of suitable personnel for recruitment, safety and wellness, effective curriculum, scenario based training, data based policing, cultural challenges, trainer development and leadership.

This annual conference in the United States is a rare opportunity for law enforcement officers around the world to discuss, police training and learn best practices for developing professional standards.

“2022 will mark 40th anniversary of such training partnership between the US Mission, INL and Pakistan under the banner of the United States and 75 years of “Justice, Security and Prosperity”, with efforts spanning four decades to improve citizen security and enhance law enforcement capacity across Pakistan.” US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

According to US State Department’s data, INL has trained over 2,000 Pakistani prosecutors, judges, courtroom administrators, and investigators on effective prosecutions. INL has sponsored over 314 Pakistan’s prison officials for training at the International Corrections Management Training Center in Colorado (USA) to assist the corrections system as it manages high-threat prisoners from extremist groups.