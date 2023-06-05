Search

Pakistan

MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required information

10:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2023
MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required information
Source: File Photo

MDCAT also known as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test is administered by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), for admission to medical and dental colleges at the undergraduate level.

The entrance exam evaluates knowledge of medical aspirants in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, MDCAT exam typically comprises on multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and is conducted in a computer-based format.

MDCAT test results, along with other eligibility criteria, like academic qualifications and interviews, establish candidates’ chances of getting admission into a medical college.

MDCAT Test date 2023

Officials in its recent meeting finalised August 27, 2023 as the date for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test MDCAT 2023.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year's exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure 

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent

When will MDCAT 2023 be held? Here's all you need to know

