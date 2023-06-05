Search

Pakistan

Nadeem Afzal Chan’s father released after brief detention

Web Desk 10:52 AM | 5 Jun, 2023
LAHORE – Haji Afzal Chan, father of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, was apprehended, but was released on Monday.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker said his 75-year-old father has been detained from his residence, asking authorities to release his elderly aged father, who according to Chan left politics 15 years back.

It has been learnt that Chan’s father was held by cops in the midnight raid from their family residence in Sargodha. Chan, who is in Iraq, later confirmed that his father has been released.

Social media users and former ruling party supporters lamented the action and asserted that the action was intended to exert pressure on some of his family members who are affiliated with the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

In a similar development, Mian Muhammad Azhar, father of PTI leader Hammad Azhar has also been arrested from his house in the provincial capital.

