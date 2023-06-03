When will MDCAT 2023 be held? Here’s all you need to know

LAHORE – The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is conducted annually by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as entrance test of aspiring doctors.

Earlier this week, PMDC officials held an E-Kachehri on its official Facebook page wherein they discussed matters related to schedule and syllabus for MDCAT 2023. The officials said both will be finalised within 15 days and shared with aspirants through official channels.

Reports said MDCAT, which is required for admission to MBBS and BDS in all public and private colleges of the country, is lily to be conducted in September 2023.

The PMDC is yet to announce the date forfor the test.

Foreign Nationals applying for Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) and overseas Pakistanis are also required to clear the test. Previously, MDCAT was conducted on the national level but last year, it has been decentralised, empowering provincial institutions to conduct the test at the provincial leve.

What is MDCAT Medical Admission Merit Formula 2023?

PMDC officials have also shared merit formula those interested in taking MDCAT 2023. Following is formula under which MDCAT holds 50 percent weightage;

Matric: 10%

FSc: 40%

MDCAT: 50%