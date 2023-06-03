Search

Business

Toyota manufacturer shuts production plant in Pakistan owing to import hurdles

01:53 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Toyota manufacturer shuts production plant in Pakistan owing to import hurdles
Source: File Photo

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has announced temporary shutdown of its product plant due to import hurdles and delay in clearance of consignments. 

The automaker has announced the closure for six days started from today (June 3) to June 8, 2023 as it has set a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange in this regard. 

The IMC in a letter to the PSX said: “The company and its vendors continue to face hurdles on import raw materials and receiving clearance of their consignments, on account of challenges in the opening of LCs [letter of credit] and supply issues by certain foreign vendors."

"This has disrupted the supply chain of the company and the vendors are unable to supply raw materials and components to the company," the letter stated.

It said the company was unable to continue the production due to insufficient inventory levels.

The decision comes a day after the IMC officials called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Last time, the IMC shut down its production plant for a few days in the previous month.

Indus Motors, Pak Suzuki Motors, and Honda have also faced several days of shutdown in recent months due to import curbs imposed by the government due to shortage of dollars. 

Honda extends production shutdown till April 15 in Pakistan

Business

Pakistan moves to introduce own digital currency like Bitcoin

10:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Gold price up by Rs4,000 per tola in Pakistan

06:20 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Pakistan allows barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia

02:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Inflation in Pakistan hits record high for second month in a row

07:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Gold price drops by Rs5,400 per tola in Pakistan

05:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Gold price up by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

05:54 PM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest ...

02:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: