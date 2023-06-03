Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest train crash

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several other world leaders have expressed condolence after a deadly train accident claimed hundreds of lives in Odish state of India on Friday night.

The death toll in the horrific railroad accident in Balasore city climbed to at least 300 on Saturday, with nearly 1000 injured as rescuers continued operations. The Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, collided with the Howrah Superfast Express.

According to South Eastern Railway officials, the Howrah Superfast Express derailed and tangled up with the Coromandel Express.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani premier wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured”.

Canadian PM Justice Trudeau said the images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India had broken his heart. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” he added.

“I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief,” tweeted Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s office.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in his condolence message said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

Csaba Korosi, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), expressed “heartfelt condolences” on behalf of the organisation.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” tweeted Korosi.