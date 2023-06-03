Search

Pakistan

Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest train crash

02:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest train crash
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several other world leaders have expressed condolence after a deadly train accident claimed hundreds of lives in Odish state of India on Friday night. 

The death toll in the horrific railroad accident in Balasore city climbed to at least 300 on Saturday, with nearly 1000 injured as rescuers continued operations. The Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, collided with the Howrah Superfast Express.

According to South Eastern Railway officials, the Howrah Superfast Express derailed and tangled up with the Coromandel Express.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani premier wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured”.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1664916726750887936

Canadian PM Justice Trudeau said the images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India had broken his heart. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India,” he added.

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1664805390557536257

“I’m saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief,” tweeted Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s office.

https://twitter.com/PM_nepal_/status/1664798139004624896

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in his condolence message said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

Csaba Korosi, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), expressed “heartfelt condolences” on behalf of the organisation.

https://twitter.com/UN_PGA/status/1664754703903727618

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” tweeted Korosi.

Death toll in India train disaster climbs to nearly 300 as over 1000 injured

Pakistan

Pakistan moves to introduce own digital currency like Bitcoin

10:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Pakistan PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

09:14 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Pakistan set to launch direct Hajj flights to Makkah

07:49 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

US issues warning for people travelling to Pakistan

05:17 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

How can citizens obtain driving license from any city of Pakistan?

07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

IMF rejects Pakistan’s request to relax $6bn external financing requirement

03:48 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest ...

02:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: