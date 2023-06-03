PIA resumes Karachi-Skardu flights ahead of tourism season

SKARDU – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced restoration of flight service between Karachi and Skardu.
The flight operation will be started from June 4 with an aim to promote tourism in Pakistan. The national carrier will operate two flight in a week on ever Wednesday and Sunday.
The PIA will use Airbus-320 for the flights on this route.
A spokesperson of the PIA said the resumption of flight operations will enable tourists to explore the Pakistan’s northern region, which is known for picturesque landscapes and mountains.
Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced resumption of flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting from June 3.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
