PIA resumes Karachi-Skardu flights ahead of tourism season

03:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
PIA resumes Karachi-Skardu flights ahead of tourism season
Source: File Photo

SKARDU – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced restoration of flight service between Karachi and Skardu. 

The flight operation will be started from June 4 with an aim to promote tourism in Pakistan. The national carrier will operate two flight in a week on ever Wednesday and Sunday. 

The PIA will use Airbus-320 for the flights on this route.

A spokesperson of the PIA said the resumption of flight operations will enable tourists to explore the Pakistan’s northern region, which is known for picturesque landscapes and mountains. 

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced resumption of flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting from June 3.

Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

