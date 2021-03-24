PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB hearing
07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced that it will join the vice-chief of their ally PML-N on her hearing at National Accountability Bureau headquarters this week.
PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said he will personally lead the party delegation to NAB-Lahore office near Thokar Niaz Beg on March 26 (Friday) when the PML-N vice president will appear before the anti-graft watchdog.
This is a developing story. More info to follow
-
- PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB hearing07:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- LIVE – President Alvi confers military awards on armed forces' ...06:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Sindh decides to keep schools, shrines open despite NCOC concerns ...06:22 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Ooh Lala – Shahid Afridi launches his beauty brand (VIDEO)06:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
-
- Kiara Advani undergoes COVID-19 testing after co-star Kartik Aaryan ...05:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021