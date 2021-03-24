PPP announces to join PML-N's Maryam Nawaz on NAB hearing

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced that it will join the vice-chief of their ally PML-N on her hearing at National Accountability Bureau headquarters this week.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said he will personally lead the party delegation to NAB-Lahore office near Thokar Niaz Beg on March 26 (Friday) when the PML-N vice president will appear before the anti-graft watchdog.

This is a developing story. More info to follow