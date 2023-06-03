Search

Lifestyle

Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

Web Desk 02:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures
Source: aamnasharifofficial/Instagram

Indian diva Aamna Sharif has been winning the hearts of her fans with her sizzling looks and acting skills.

The Aadha Ishq star becomes a household name for her roles in TV dramas. Apart from her acting, the 40-year-old is an avid social media user who continues to stun fans with her style and fashion statement.

Lately, she turned heads with loved-up snaps in Sharif she posed on the backdrop of a beach. The posts left social media swooning over her sheer splendor as she slayed in a white wrap tie long-sleeve top, which she paired with a mini skirt.

As the diva oozes elegance, the pictures of Aamna are a visual delight for millions.

Sharif works in the Hindi TV and film industry. The actor gained popularity in popular serial Kahiin To Hoga, while she entered the film world with Aloo Chaat. Some of other movies include Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, and Ek Villain.

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg to Drake's One Dance

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

01:29 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Hira Khan, and Arsalan Khan set vacation goals in holiday pictures from Thailand

10:07 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama

06:49 PM | 31 May, 2023

AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

02:14 PM | 31 May, 2023

Saboor Aly stuns the audience in latest pictures

04:05 PM | 31 May, 2023

Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

12:45 PM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PIA resumes Karachi-Skardu flights ahead of tourism season

03:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: