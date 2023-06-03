Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

Indian diva Aamna Sharif has been winning the hearts of her fans with her sizzling looks and acting skills.

The Aadha Ishq star becomes a household name for her roles in TV dramas. Apart from her acting, the 40-year-old is an avid social media user who continues to stun fans with her style and fashion statement.

Lately, she turned heads with loved-up snaps in Sharif she posed on the backdrop of a beach. The posts left social media swooning over her sheer splendor as she slayed in a white wrap tie long-sleeve top, which she paired with a mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

As the diva oozes elegance, the pictures of Aamna are a visual delight for millions.

Sharif works in the Hindi TV and film industry. The actor gained popularity in popular serial Kahiin To Hoga, while she entered the film world with Aloo Chaat. Some of other movies include Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Ja, and Ek Villain.