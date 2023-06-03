Search

No more Pakistanis in Guantanamo Bay as last three men exit notorious prison

03 Jun, 2023
ISLAMABAD – All Pakistani prisoners held by the US at Guantanamo Bay military prison for decades have been freed amid renewed calls for the shutdown of penitentiary known for oppression, injustice, abuse of power and indefinite confinement.

A report in a local publication claimed that three Pakistani men who spent decades in infamous prison without any charges were finally freed, and no person from South Asian nation is being held in Gitmo.

Rabbani brothers, who were detained back in 2000 and remained in the prison for extended period of 21 years returned home, a development also confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The third Pakistani prisoner identified as Majid Khan was also freed after spending nearly 2 decades behind bars. It has been learnt that Majid decided against returning home.

Lately, Senate Human Rights Committee discussed the release of prisoners from US prison. Foreign Office briefed the committee and gets the task to provide detailed information about wrongful imprisonments and ensure the protection of Pakistani citizens.

Guantanamo Bay was set up after US armed forces arrived in Afghanistan, and was shut down in late 2014.

Guantanamo prisoner Saifullah Paracha reaches Pakistan after 19 years in confinement

Over the years, human rights activists have called the detention camp a historic wrong move of the US besides allegations of torture in early questioning and challenges to the lawfulness of military tribunals there.

