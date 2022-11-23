PMC announces MDCAT 2022 result (Check Result Here)
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022.

Candidates who appeared in the MDCAT test can check their results through this link.

PMC earlier ordered all public and private medical institutions to give grace marks to students for all out-of-syllabus questions.

The regulatory authority in its tweet informed that candidates can use their registered CNIC/POR/B-FORM/Passport No. to check their results.



