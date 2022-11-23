PMC announces MDCAT 2022 result (Check Result Here)
11:32 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022.
Candidates who appeared in the MDCAT test can check their results through this link.
PMC earlier ordered all public and private medical institutions to give grace marks to students for all out-of-syllabus questions.
The regulatory authority in its tweet informed that candidates can use their registered CNIC/POR/B-FORM/Passport No. to check their results.
MDCAT RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT: pic.twitter.com/hL03bxvw61— Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 23, 2022
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- TCL organizes Biggest Esports Football Gaming Tournament with 1.5 ...12:32 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz recommends JUI leader Ghulam Ali for KP governor's post12:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- PMC announces MDCAT 2022 result (Check Result Here)11:32 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Dozens injured after powerful earthquake hits Türkiye10:35 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Sajal, Wahaj, Nazish to star in upcoming webseries12:40 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022