Web Desk
12:32 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
TCL organizes Biggest Esports Football Gaming Tournament with 1.5 Million prize pool  
LAHORE – To promote the spirit of eSports, Pakistan's No.1 LED TV brand, TCL Electronics, brought the biggest Football E-Gaming Event, "TCL Gamers League," to Karachi and Lahore, with a massive prize pool of PKR 1.5 million.

The Grand Finale was organized at Packages Mall, Lahore, on November 20, where 24 finalists competed to win fantastic prizes, which included cash prizes and TCL LED TVs. 

TCL Gamers League recorded a massive footfall of more than 10,000 people who attended the thrilling event full of exciting games and many prizes for participants.

Regarding the event, TCL marketing Head Mr. Majid Khan Niazi commented, "TCL is delighted to promote esports culture in Pakistan. We look forward to strategically facilitating such initiatives and promoting young talent from all over Pakistan. We aim to carry this trend and make this a yearly affair where young individuals and families can participate and have a great experience."

TCL has remained the leading player in the Global Consumer Electronics industry. With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent place in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.

