Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed photos leave fans in awe

Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to an Indian song at a wedding broke the internet.

Wearing traditional dress, Ayesha danced out of her heart to “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” at her friend’s wedding. As the video clip was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated and became viral in no time.

This time around, she has shared some sun-kissed photos on Instagram and they have received over 109k likes.

She selected a killer combination of black dress with bold red lisp stick as she posed for photos in broad daylight in an area of Bahawalpur.

