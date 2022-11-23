Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed photos leave fans in awe
Share
Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to an Indian song at a wedding broke the internet.
Wearing traditional dress, Ayesha danced out of her heart to “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” at her friend’s wedding. As the video clip was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated and became viral in no time.
View this post on Instagram
This time around, she has shared some sun-kissed photos on Instagram and they have received over 109k likes.
She selected a killer combination of black dress with bold red lisp stick as she posed for photos in broad daylight in an area of Bahawalpur.
View this post on Instagram
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral 04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan felicitates Saudi Arabia on historic FIFA World Cup win01:36 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
-
- TCL organizes Biggest Esports Football Gaming Tournament with 1.5 ...12:32 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz recommends JUI leader Ghulam Ali for KP governor's post12:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie11:17 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022