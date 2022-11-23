Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed photos leave fans in awe

12:53 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed photos leave fans in awe
Source: @oyee_ayesha (Instagram)
Share

Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to an Indian song at a wedding broke the internet.

Wearing traditional dress, Ayesha danced out of her heart to “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” at her friend’s wedding. As the video clip was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated and became viral in no time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

This time around, she has shared some sun-kissed photos on Instagram and they have received over 109k likes.

She selected a killer combination of black dress with bold red lisp stick as she posed for photos in broad daylight in an area of Bahawalpur. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral 04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick ...

More From This Category
Anmol Baloch draws flak over bold photoshoot
01:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter ...
11:17 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Sajal, Wahaj, Nazish to star in upcoming webseries
12:40 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office ...
09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Why can't Yasir Hussain work with Ahsan Khan?
11:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch draws flak over bold photoshoot
01:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr