MeraDilYehPukareAaja: Who is this girl in viral wedding dance video?

Pakistanis are known for their enthusiastic participation in dancing during the wedding season. With the wedding season in full swing, a video of a girl dancing to the remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has been storming the social media.

The video has set the internet on fire and there’s no denying that. The video is from Pakistan and the girl in the video has been identified as Ayesha. The video appears to be from a wedding function.

In the viral video, Ayesha dressed in a loose-fit kurta and pants dancing to the song. Her sensuous performance has been grabbing eyeballs. The girl can be seen grooving to the remixed version of the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar song.

'I love myself,

And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments!!????????????', she captioned.

Her video has so far amassed over 1.5 million views.