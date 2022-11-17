TikToker Dolly reenacts viral wedding dance video, gets trolled

TikTok trends in Pakistan are all the buzz in the entertainment industry where many celebrities and social media influencers jump on the bandwagon. One of the most followed TikTok celebrities, Dolly, also became one of the hundreds of thousands of trendspotters. However, despite the TikToker's grandeur and stardom, Dolly wasn't spared of trolling and criticism.

For starters, a video went viral featuring a girl dancing during a Mehendi ceremony to the Bollywood song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. The gorgeous girl's smooth-as-wave dance moves had been praised by thousands of social media users.

Dolly, who is known for setting trends, decided to jump on the trend bandwagon and copied somewhat the dance moves featured in the original video. The TikToker went as far as to dress like the young woman and copied the groovy moves.

Netizens weren't really feeling the vibes Dolly radiated and trolled her for miserably mimicking the original video, inducing cringe instead of awe.

For those unversed, Dolly has amassed a massive fan following of 12 million on TikTok.