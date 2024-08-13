realme Leads the World in Fast Charging Innovation with 320W SuperSonic Charge, Creating the 4-Minute Power “Miracle”

LAHORE – realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, has redefined industry standards with its next-generation 320W charging technology. The 320W SuperSonic Charge achieves unprecedented breakthroughs in power, safety, and efficiency, bringing fast-charging to new heights and transforming the user experience across the industry.

A 4-Minute Miracle: Rewrites Charging Experiences

The 320W SuperSonic Charge represents another unprecedented milestone for realme in the fast-charging arena, following the brand’s introduction of the previously unmatched 240W with the realme GT3 phone in February 2023.

This trailblazing technology offers by far the world’s fastest charging power of 320W, achieving an epoch-making feat: making it possible to fully charge a smartphone in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. In only one minute, the 320W charger can power a device to 26% capacity, and it takes less than two minutes to charge a phone to over 50%*.

This revolutionary technology redefines the charging experience for smartphone users, making extended charging times a thing of the past. With the 4-minute "miracle," users can fully charge their devices in a brief duration it takes to merely grab a cup of coffee or play a song, ushering in a new era of “no-wait” charging. realme’s 320W SuperSonic sets a new standard for charging convenience and efficiency, enhancing everyday life for users worldwide.World’s First Folded Battery and Advanced Safety Solutions

For years, the mobile industry has grappled with the seemingly impossible task of striking the right balance between high power, compact size, and assured safety for fast charging. realme has dedicated two years of research to tackle this industry challenge. The 320W SuperSonic Charge leverages pioneering technologies and comprehensively addressed such bottleneck.

The World’s First Folded Battery for Smartphones: realme has introduced a revolutionary folded battery, achieving an impressive 4420mAh capacity. Inspired by the mechanics of foldable devices, this quad-cell battery is incorporated by four individual cells that can be charged simultaneously. Each cell is under 3mm thick, yet provides a 10% increase in capacity over traditional designs. This also marks the world’s first quad-cell smartphone battery, enabling faster charging speeds while maintaining a sleek form factor that seamlessly fits into a smartphone. With this advancement, realme is redefining what users can expect from battery performance and form factor.

Unparalleled Safety with AirGap Voltage Transformer: Attuned to users' safety concerns for high-power charging, realme has introduced the industry’s first “AirGap” Voltage Transformer for peace of mind. This groundbreaking technology features advanced contact-free electromagnetic conversion for smartphones. In severe faults like circuit breakdowns, it ensures that high voltage remains isolated from the battery, creating a virtually risk-free charging link. Powered by a suite of patented innovations, the transformer is ultra-compact, measuring smaller than a fingertip. It reduces voltage to just 20V to safeguard the battery while maintaining exceptional conversion efficiency and thermal management, enabling the 320W SuperSonic Charge to achieve an impressive power efficiency of approximately 98%.

Maximum Power Density and Unrivaled Compatibility: The charger of 320W SuperSonic Charge, known as the "Pocket Cannon," boasts an incredible power density of 3.3W per cubic centimeter. It surpasses the benchmark set by the realme 240W while maintaining a similar size to the 240W charger. Designed to break down proprietary charging barriers, the compact powerhouse supports the majority of advanced mainstream charging protocols—including UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC offering unmatched compatibility for all your devices. With dual USB-C outputs for simultaneous fast charging—150W for realme phones and 65W for compatible laptops—the 320W SuperSonic charge is your ultimate solution for efficiency and convenience.

Six Cutting-edge Technologies: Elevate Smartphone Innovation on All Levels

In addition to fast charging, realme proudly leads the way in futuristic mobile advancements with the rollout of six new technologies across three key areas: AI, Performance, and Imaging.

realme introduces the industry’s first solid-state button with sliding functionality, engineered for seamless operation. Experience intuitive tactile controls that enable instant zoom and quick snaps, turning your phone into a dedicated camera.

Say goodbye to screen glare with the world’s first anti-reflective display for smartphones, inspired by the structure of a moth’s eye. This innovative display minimizes reflections by up to 80%, providing a paper-like texture for comfortable viewing even in bright sunlight. Users can achieve clear visibility at lower brightness levels, reducing power consumption.

realme’s AI Motion Picture technology, powered by NEXT AI, brings your cherished memories to life by transforming a single image into a dynamic 25-frame video, reviving the stories hidden in old photos and turning still moments into vibrant narratives.

For gamers, realme enhances the experience with AI Gaming Super Resolution, leveraging on-device AI to deliver silky-smooth, crystal-clear visuals while easing the chipset's workload. The enhanced 4D Game Vibration provides customizable haptics for over a hundred in-game actions, including guns, skills, collisions, and footsteps, seamlessly supporting popular titles like Honor of Kings. Additionally, with Realme Holo Audio, you can adjust sound positioning to ensure incoming call alerts don’t disrupt your gaming focus, keeping you immersed in every moment.

By merging technological innovation with deep consumer insights, realme is committed to crafting high-performance products that elevate the experiences of fans and users, empowering young people globally with exceptional technology that exceeds their expectations.