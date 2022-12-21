Search

Web Desk 11:57 AM | 21 Dec, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23: Price, release date, specifications and everything you need to know
Source: Zana Latif/Unsplash

Samsung has been keeping its fans on the hooks when it comes to new releases and same is the case with its S23 variants which are sure to shatter the smartphone market. Officially, the firm has not released the details about the gadget but the leaks confirm that it is going to enthral the fans big time.

Let’s have a look at what we know so far and can expect from Samsung Galaxy S23.

The S23 Variants

Like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 families preceding it, it is highly expected that Galaxy S23 will be available in three different options: the Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra with varying features.

The standard S23 should offer the basic Galaxy S23 experience at the lowest price which can cater to a sizeable community of consumers. The S23+ is expected to offer a bigger display and battery but that would cost more. Lastly, for some ‘platinum’ users, S23 Ultra would come into play with the most advanced features. 

The famed leaker Ice Universe has divulged into what could be expected out of the rollout in terms of the size differences among the variants. The base S23 is the smallest, the S23+ is slightly larger, and the S23 Ultra is the biggest of all. 

Though the expectations are based on leaks but what adds credibility to the size difference is the fact that Samsung kept the size difference intact when it released S21 and S22 variants.

The Design

The most important factor in any and especially Samsung phones is the design. The leaked photos of dummy units of S23 give a glimpse of what the company has envisioned when it comes to the design of the phone. 

Apparently, Galaxy S23 line is going to look very similar to its predecessor S22. The leaks confirm that the base S23 and the S23 Ultra might flaunt slight differences in the camera layout and the edges. In another leak, it was also revealed that S23 Ultra will have the exact same dimensions as the S22 Ultra.

There has been a slight change in the curvature of Galaxy S23 and instead of the more rounded edges seen in the S22, the S23 is going to go with a squarer look which would reduce the curvature of the glass — at least according to the leaks. This slight change in design might be a relief for the users as it would give them a better grip on their devices.

The sharp curve of S23 is because of a design change involving the use of a metal frame internally which is little bit wider on the edges. As compared to S22, a visible change in S23 is that the lenses and sensors now appear to be following the floating camera design instead of sitting on a raised island. 

Specifications

Although the design and camera changes can be believed to be true based upon the leaks, much is blurry when it comes to the specifications of the phone as there are conflicting reports.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, the S23 may be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (system on chip). Brar enjoys a good reputation when it comes to phones but reports were also rife that Samsung would be providing the processor, the Dimensity 9200.

A Qualcomm chip in the Galaxy S23 seems to be true based on a partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm announced in late July. It was confirmed at that time that we’d continue to see “Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more.”

Another piece of evidence regarding use of Snapdragon is that the Geekbench database listed an unlocked version of the Galaxy S23+ as having the chipset and 8GB RAM in October but no official word is available as of now.

According to the leaks, the display is a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offer storage options of 128GB and 256GB, as is expected with the upcoming rollouts. 

When it comes to the leaks, TENAA (China's state telecommunications certification authority) has made massive revelations including that S23 Ultra will offer 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

As per TENAA’s certification documents, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s (SM-G9180) display measures 6.8 inches diagonally and has a QHD+ resolution (3,088×1,440 pixels)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery

When it comes to the power equation, things seem to be the same as S22 and rumors confirm that S23 will boast the same 5,000mAh-capacity battery. 

There are leaks that the base variant S23 might be released with 3,900mAh capacity cell and 5,000mAh battery cell might be reserved exclusively for the S23 Ultra. It is to be highlighted that S22 base variant was released with 3,700mAh battery and so there might not be that much of a difference except if base S23 also comes with 5,000mAh battery; nonetheless, a low-power mode might help the users to cope up with power issues with S23. The official details are yet to surface, however, wireless charging is expected in S23 which will support 25W wired charging but 15W wireless.

Satellite Connectivity

There has been a cut-throat competition between iphone and Samsung for years and both the firms are compared in each and every spec their phones have to offer.

The same comparison seems to be at play here as well in terms of satellite connectivity as one of the distinctive features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is their satellite connectivity. The satellite connectivity helps you connect to a satellite to contact emergency services so you can get help even without a cell signal.

The reports depict that the Galaxy S23 may get its own version of satellite connectivity. Samsung is supposedly working with Iridium for the feature and it might surpass Apple in a sense that it won’t be limited to emergency situations and satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S23 might enable users to transmit data ‘such as text messages and low-capacity images at hundreds of kbps.’

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price and Release Date

There has been no specific date for the release of S23 but we can rely on connecting the dots.

The Galaxy S22 was launched in February 2022, the S21 was launched in January 2021, and the S20 was launched in March 2020 and we can bet on the release of S23 in the first few months of 2023. If we are forced to pinpoint the month, January 2023 seems to be the safe bet based on the past two flagship releases.

Samsung seems to be in no hurry to announce the date of release; however a report from Korean publication JoongAng Daily confirms early 2023 release date as well. In November, the news site published a quote from an unnamed Samsung executive, who said that the S23 series will be shown during our own unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February.

The million-dollar question about price is still unanswered but we can expect a similar price range as was announced for Galaxy S22 which was $799 for base variant, $999 for S22+ and $1,199 for S22 Ultra. For the S23 series, a price hike of $50 or $100 per model is also expected.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Price, release date, specifications and everything you need to know

