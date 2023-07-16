India launches another AI generated news broadcaster

With the global interest and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) on the rise, India’s tech and AI industry has experienced rapid growth in recent times.

While many developers are still exploring the potentials of AI, attempting to grasp its intricacies and implications, some companies have already achieved remarkable levels of AI integration, leaving people astonished.

A prominent news station based in Odisha, Odisha TV (OTV), has made a groundbreaking move by introducing its first AI news anchor, named Lisa, with the aim of revolutionising television broadcasting.

OTV announced on Twitter: “Meet Lisa, OTV and Odisha’s first AI news anchor set to revolutionize TV Broadcasting & Journalism.”

Lisa, the AI news anchor, possesses the remarkable ability to deliver news fluently in multiple languages, including Odia apart from English, for OTV and its digital platforms.

In a video shared by the Indian broadcaster, Lisa introduced herself with astonishing lifelikeness, speaking in fluent English. She expressed her launch as a “historic moment” and revealed her upcoming role in presenting news updates.

OTV disclosed that training Lisa to speak in Odia was a significant undertaking, still a work in progress. They expressed their hopes of further enhancing the AI presenter’s capabilities to facilitate seamless interactions with others.

Furthermore, another Indian channel in Kannada has also launched its AI presenter, Soundarya, who leads her news show.

Prior to this, the India Today Group had also introduced its first AI news anchor, Sana. Described as “bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless, and proficient in multiple languages, with the ability to be controlled at all times.”