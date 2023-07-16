‘Faiz Hameed wanted to rule Pakistan for 30 years like Saddam Hussein’

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and minister Faisal Vawda has once again launched a tirade against former Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.
In his recent interview on a private news channel, the outspoken politician claimed that the former spymaster wanted to rule Pakistan for decades just like late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, using the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He revealed that Faiz Hameed planned a presidential form of government in Pakistan, keeping the PTI chairman under his gambit. Vawda said the PTI chief is not smart enough to get to know people’s real faces and continued saying that he and other party members were fully aware of Faiz Hameed’s plan.
Vawda also mentioned that the former ISI chief brainwashed the PTI chief that democracy is not for Pakistan, using it as bait to get the top spot of the armed forces.
Calling Lt-Gen (r) Faiz an over-ambitious person, Vawda claimed Faiz Hameed would eventually oust the civilian government to take over the country’s reign.
This was not the first time when he has hit out at Faiz Hameed, as earlier Vawda called him the architect and mastermind and the biggest beneficiary of the corruption case of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam.
He said the ex-ISI chief orchestrated Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that Imran Khan is currently facing while the former was the biggest beneficiary in this game of corruption.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Karachi
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Quetta
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Attock
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Multan
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,200
|PKR 2,595
