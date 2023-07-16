‘Faiz Hameed wanted to rule Pakistan for 30 years like Saddam Hussein’

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and minister Faisal Vawda has once again launched a tirade against former Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

In his recent interview on a private news channel, the outspoken politician claimed that the former spymaster wanted to rule Pakistan for decades just like late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, using the then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He revealed that Faiz Hameed planned a presidential form of government in Pakistan, keeping the PTI chairman under his gambit. Vawda said the PTI chief is not smart enough to get to know people’s real faces and continued saying that he and other party members were fully aware of Faiz Hameed’s plan.

Vawda also mentioned that the former ISI chief brainwashed the PTI chief that democracy is not for Pakistan, using it as bait to get the top spot of the armed forces.

Calling Lt-Gen (r) Faiz an over-ambitious person, Vawda claimed Faiz Hameed would eventually oust the civilian government to take over the country’s reign.

This was not the first time when he has hit out at Faiz Hameed, as earlier Vawda called him the architect and mastermind and the biggest beneficiary of the corruption case of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam.

He said the ex-ISI chief orchestrated Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that Imran Khan is currently facing while the former was the biggest beneficiary in this game of corruption.