PM Imran, other civil-military leaders extend Christmas wishes to nation

Pakistani leaders laud minorities’ role in country’s development, reiterates their equal rights
10:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – As Saturday marks the Christian community’s biggest festival, Prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other civil-military officials extended their felicitations and warmest wishes to members of the community.

In light of Christmas, special ceremonies are being held in churches across Pakistan in which prayers will also be held for peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Christian community on the occasion and assured that the government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges of all minorities living in the South Asian country.

The president's official Twitter account shared a tweet in this regard extending heartiest felicitations, adding that the Muslims deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty.

Inter-Services Public Relations also shared a tweet. DG ISPR extended the felicitations of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and service chiefs to the Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan.

“From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal”, the tweet reads.

PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz wished Christian brothers and sisters and urged the country to celebrate with them by spreading love, peace, and compassion.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extended his heartiest felicitations to the Christian Community in Pakistan, saying PPP always treats non-Muslims, including Christians as equal citizens.

He also urged the Christian community to offer special prayers for the peace, prosperity, and harmony in the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, and other leaders also wished the country's Christian community.

