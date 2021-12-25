PM Imran, other civil-military leaders extend Christmas wishes to nation

ISLAMABAD – As Saturday marks the Christian community’s biggest festival, Prime minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and other civil-military officials extended their felicitations and warmest wishes to members of the community.

In light of Christmas, special ceremonies are being held in churches across Pakistan in which prayers will also be held for peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Christian community on the occasion and assured that the government will continue to safeguard the rights and privileges of all minorities living in the South Asian country.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

The president's official Twitter account shared a tweet in this regard extending heartiest felicitations, adding that the Muslims deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا کرسمس 2021ء کے موقع پر پیغام



میں، کرسمس کے اس پرمسرت موقع پر، پاکستان اور دنیا بھر میں مسیحی برادری کو کرسمس کی دلی مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔#Christmas #Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/zGZ0XXHLsh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

Inter-Services Public Relations also shared a tweet. DG ISPR extended the felicitations of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and service chiefs to the Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan.

CJCSC & Services Chiefs extend felicitations to Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on #Christmas. From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #MerryChristmas🎄 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

“From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal”, the tweet reads.

PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz wished Christian brothers and sisters and urged the country to celebrate with them by spreading love, peace, and compassion.

Sending wishes of joy & bliss to our Christian brothers and sisters on Christmas. Pak is home to a large Christian community, let’s celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion. Merry Christmas. 🎉 🎅 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 24, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extended his heartiest felicitations to the Christian Community in Pakistan, saying PPP always treats non-Muslims, including Christians as equal citizens.

Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan 12:15 AM | 25 Dec, 2021 LAHORE – The Christian community across Pakistan, just like other parts of the world, is celebrating the holy ...

He also urged the Christian community to offer special prayers for the peace, prosperity, and harmony in the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا کرسمس پر پیغام



پی پی پی چیئرمین کی جانب سے پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں مسیحی برادری کو کرسمس کی مبارکباد



پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی تمام پاکستانیوں کی نمائندہ جماعت ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari #MerryChristmas — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 25, 2021

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, and other leaders also wished the country's Christian community.

Wishing all our Christian Community, a Happy Christmas. May this day brings happiness and joy to all those celebrating! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 24, 2021