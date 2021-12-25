PM Imran announces new organisational structure for PTI after KP LG poll rout

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the new organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a day after dissolving all the structures of the ruling party, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Saturday.

Taking it to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote that Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has been named PTI’s new secretary-general while Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as the additional secretary-general.

پارٹی تنظیموں کی تحلیل کے بعد چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے تحریک انصاف کی نئ تنظیم کا اعلان کیا گیا ہے، اسد عمر تحریک انصاف کے نئے سیکرٹری جنرل ہوں گے، پرویز خٹک خیبر پختونخواہ، علی زیدی سندہ، قاسم سوری بلوچستان، شفقت محمود پنجاب اور خسرو بختیار جنوبی پنجاب کے صدور ہوں گے ۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

He revealed Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will be party president for KP, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi for Sindh, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for Balochistan, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood for Punjab, and Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar for South Punjab.

PM also constituted a 21-member committee to work out a new constitution and structure of the party after a Supreme Committee meeting following the party’s poor performance in the first phase of local body polls in KP.

Earlier on Friday, the info minister said that the ruling party was to implement a new mechanism to issue party tickets in wake of poor showing in the northwestern region.

Imran Khan was briefed earlier this week after the KP members said that tickets were issued to the relatives of the governor, ministers, and the lawmakers of the PTI and which created a rift in the party and the vote bank was divided.

In the first phase of LG polls held in the 17 districts of KP on December 19, the ruling party, which has been in power in the province since 2013, showed a miserable performance, conceding ground to the JUI-F.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-F bagged 17 seats of mayor/chairperson while PTI came secured 12 seats. Independent candidates grabbed the third-highest number of seats at seven, followed by Awami National Party at six, PML-N at three and Jamaat-i-Islami, PPP and Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan taking one seat each.