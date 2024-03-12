Pakistan, IMF talks for second review of stand-by agreement begin this week, finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to start their negotiations for a second review of the stand-by agreement, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.
Aurangzeb, who took charge as new finance chief, called 2024 a difficult year for the economy of the South Asian nation.
He said the newly elected government will engage in talks with global lender to get $1.1 billion tranche of Stand By Agreement.
Reports in local media said Islamabad's discussions with US-based lender might expand beyond the final review of the current program, potentially leading to a new medium-term bailout.
IMF earlier expressed optimism about engaging with the new government, expressing hope for readiness to complete the second review and, if requested, assist in formulating a new economic program.
The lender also commended the efforts of interim governments in maintaining economic stability through fiscal discipline, protection of social safety nets, and a tight monetary policy to control inflation and bolster foreign exchange reserves.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
