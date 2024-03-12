Pakistan, IMF talks for second review of stand-by agreement begin this week, finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to start their negotiations for a second review of the stand-by agreement, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb, who took charge as new finance chief, called 2024 a difficult year for the economy of the South Asian nation.

He said the newly elected government will engage in talks with global lender to get $1.1 billion tranche of Stand By Agreement.

Reports in local media said Islamabad's discussions with US-based lender might expand beyond the final review of the current program, potentially leading to a new medium-term bailout.

IMF earlier expressed optimism about engaging with the new government, expressing hope for readiness to complete the second review and, if requested, assist in formulating a new economic program.

The lender also commended the efforts of interim governments in maintaining economic stability through fiscal discipline, protection of social safety nets, and a tight monetary policy to control inflation and bolster foreign exchange reserves.

