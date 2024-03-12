Search

Pakistan, IMF talks for second review of stand-by agreement begin this week, finance minister

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 12 Mar, 2024
Pakistan, IMF talks for second review of stand-by agreement begin this week, finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to start their negotiations for a second review of the stand-by agreement, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb, who took charge as new finance chief, called 2024 a difficult year for the economy of the South Asian nation.

He said the newly elected government will engage in talks with global lender to get $1.1 billion tranche of Stand By Agreement.

Reports in local media said Islamabad's discussions with US-based lender might expand beyond the final review of the current program, potentially leading to a new medium-term bailout.

IMF earlier expressed optimism about engaging with the new government, expressing hope for readiness to complete the second review and, if requested, assist in formulating a new economic program.

The lender also commended the efforts of interim governments in maintaining economic stability through fiscal discipline, protection of social safety nets, and a tight monetary policy to control inflation and bolster foreign exchange reserves. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Mar-2024/pakistan-s-new-finance-minister-muhammad-aurangzeb-assumes-charge-of-his-office
 

Gold & Silver

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

