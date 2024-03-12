No more prisoner meetings, media coverage at Adiala Jail over terror threat

RAWALPINDI – The newly elected government on Tuesday restricted media coverage and meetings with prisoners in Adiala Jail in the wake of threat of terror attack.
It's the same high-security prison where former prime minister and his top aides including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Elahi are incarcerated.
The decision to ban meeting and media coverage at Adiala Jail came after intelligence agencies warned of a potential terrorist attack. The development prompted concerns as several PTI leaders, lawyers and family members used to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.
Lately, police claim thwarting terror events around Adiala Jail. Three terrorists were reportedly held with explosives and maps of the jail.
Ex-PM Imran Khan was apprehended in August last year after Islamabad court found him guilty of corrupt practices in Toshakhana case. He was first held in Attock Jail, and was later transferred to Adiala Jail on September 26.
During his imprisonment, Khan has not been seen in public and has not attended court hearings in person. Judges and lawyers have traveled to the jail for the trial due to security concerns cited by the government.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
