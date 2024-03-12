No more prisoner meetings, media coverage at Adiala Jail over terror threat

RAWALPINDI – The newly elected government on Tuesday restricted media coverage and meetings with prisoners in Adiala Jail in the wake of threat of terror attack.

It's the same high-security prison where former prime minister and his top aides including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Elahi are incarcerated.

The decision to ban meeting and media coverage at Adiala Jail came after intelligence agencies warned of a potential terrorist attack. The development prompted concerns as several PTI leaders, lawyers and family members used to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

Lately, police claim thwarting terror events around Adiala Jail. Three terrorists were reportedly held with explosives and maps of the jail.

Ex-PM Imran Khan was apprehended in August last year after Islamabad court found him guilty of corrupt practices in Toshakhana case. He was first held in Attock Jail, and was later transferred to Adiala Jail on September 26.

During his imprisonment, Khan has not been seen in public and has not attended court hearings in person. Judges and lawyers have traveled to the jail for the trial due to security concerns cited by the government.