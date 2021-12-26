Pakistani soldier dies in DI Khan blast

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army emrbaced martyrdom while three sustained injuries in an attack in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil on Sunday.

He was identified as Ilyas. Their van was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) in the fifth attack in a month where security forces were targeted.

The dead and injured have been shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital while a search operation was underway in the area.

Just yesterday, a soldier was martyed in a terrorist attack in Shewa area of North Waziristan.

Earlier on Friday, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorist attack on a check-post in Balochistan’s Kech district.