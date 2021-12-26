Pakistani soldier dies in DI Khan blast
Share
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army emrbaced martyrdom while three sustained injuries in an attack in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi tehsil on Sunday.
He was identified as Ilyas. Their van was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) in the fifth attack in a month where security forces were targeted.
The dead and injured have been shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital while a search operation was underway in the area.
Just yesterday, a soldier was martyed in a terrorist attack in Shewa area of North Waziristan.
Earlier on Friday, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorist attack on a check-post in Balochistan’s Kech district.
Soldier martyred during crossfire with terrorists ... 09:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a military post in Shewa, an area in North ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran joins world leaders to condole Archbishop Tutu's death10:33 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan ‘well stocked’ on furnace oil to meet winter energy needs09:59 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran summons National Security Committee meeting09:26 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani soldier dies in DI Khan blast08:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Afghanistan's Naveenul Haq pulls out of PSL708:07 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed pens down a lovely birthday wish for his wife01:43 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021