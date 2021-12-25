Soldier martyred during crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a military post in Shewa, an area in North Waziristan district, said the military’s media wing on Saturday.

“Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan, (32) r/o Kurram Embraced Shahadat,” according to ISPR.

Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said.

Last month, two soldiers were martyred when terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel, North Waziristan.

27-year-old Naik Rehman, a resident of Chitral, and 22-year-old Lance Naik Arif, a resident of Tank, embraced martyrdom during an "intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists.