Soldier martyred in crossfire near Pak-Iran border: ISPR
Web Desk
06:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
Soldier martyred in crossfire near Pak-Iran border: ISPR
Share

A soldier of the border security force embraced martyred in a attack on a patrolling party by a group of terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan, an area along the Pakistan-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the martyred soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, who was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, fought valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.

"Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

Pakistani soldier martyred as terrorists attack ... 03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in ...

More From This Category
Smog forces closure of schools, offices in Lahore ...
05:46 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
Punjab local bodies polls to be held in March, ...
02:54 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
New Peshawar corps commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed ...
02:32 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
CPPA asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by ...
12:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
PAF Pilot Officer receives prestigious medal from ...
11:26 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
Pakistan, IMF finally reach staff-level agreement ...
10:28 AM | 22 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities give fans major fitness goals in latest workout video
07:45 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr