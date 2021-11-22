Soldier martyred in crossfire near Pak-Iran border: ISPR

A soldier of the border security force embraced martyred in a attack on a patrolling party by a group of terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan, an area along the Pakistan-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the martyred soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, who was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, fought valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.

"Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.