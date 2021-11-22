Soldier martyred in crossfire near Pak-Iran border: ISPR
Share
A soldier of the border security force embraced martyred in a attack on a patrolling party by a group of terrorists in Panjgur, Balochistan, an area along the Pakistan-Iran border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.
A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the martyred soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, who was a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, fought valiantly during a heavy exchange of fire between the two parties.
"Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
Pakistani soldier martyred as terrorists attack ... 03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in ...
- Pakistani celebrities give fans major fitness goals in latest workout ...07:45 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
-
- Soldier martyred in crossfire near Pak-Iran border: ISPR06:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
-
- Smog forces closure of schools, offices in Lahore thrice a week05:46 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Alizeh Shah's new video goes viral05:15 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021