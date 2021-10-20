Pakistan Army soldier martyred as terrorists attack Thall check post: ISPR
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred as terrorists attack Thall check post: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sepoy Waqas, 26, a resident of Mansehra embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Army troops also initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. Later, an area clearance operation was carried out to eliminate the terrorists.

More to follow...

Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about Madam Noor Jahan
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

