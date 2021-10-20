Pakistan Army soldier martyred as terrorists attack Thall check post: ISPR
03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Share
RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier, the military media wing said Wednesday.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sepoy Waqas, 26, a resident of Mansehra embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Army troops also initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. Later, an area clearance operation was carried out to eliminate the terrorists.
More to follow...
- #ChawaniAthani has become a viral phenomenon on Twitter05:04 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
-
- US Navy report faults sailors, admirals in fire that destroyed USS ...04:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred as terrorists attack Thall check post: ...03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
- Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected03:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik’s new bold photos set internet on fire02:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021