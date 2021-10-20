Pakistan Army soldier martyred as terrorists attack Thall check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sepoy Waqas, 26, a resident of Mansehra embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Army troops also initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. Later, an area clearance operation was carried out to eliminate the terrorists.

More to follow...