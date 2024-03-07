Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is imprisoned, saved from terror attack

RAWALPINDI – Adiala Jail, the famous prison facility where former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aides are imprisoned, was saved from a terror attack on Thursday night.
Law enforcers foiled the terror attack at the Central Jail Rawalpindi, the penitentiary located in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police apprehended three militants.
The latest weapons and a large cache of ammunition were recovered from detained attackers, who have since been moved to undisclosed locations.
The terrorists reportedly belonged to Afghanistan and were planning to attack the key jail.
Rawalpindi police told media that automatic heavy weapons and ammunition were among the items recovered. Furthermore, hand grenades, explosives, and maps were also taken.
Following the arrests, police parties conducted a search operation around the jail.
Adiala Jail is currently overcrowded, housing prisoners at twice its capacity. Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and former CM Punjab Elahi, are also currently detained in the prison.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.