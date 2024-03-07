Pakistan braces for more rains as NDMA issues weather alert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, and the South Asian nation continues to see shifting weather patterns.
After recent rains that wreaked havoc in the southwestern region Balochistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued another alert, with widespread rains and snowfall expected.
The apex disaster management shows a mild westerly wave is approaching Balochistan, bringing light to moderate rain to the western areas starting this week.
Several other regions including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pothohar are likely to experience downpour, and thunderstorms, while hilly regions will witness snowfall.
Central and Southern Punjab will also receive rains between March 8-10, most and there is chance of significant snowfall in northern regions.
For March 10 to 12, the forecast suggests rain and thunderstorms in southern and northern Balochistan, including Katch, Gwadar, and Quetta.
Similar weather conditions are anticipated in the western and higher regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir, while the rest of the country may experience dry weather.
These weather fluctuations could have various impacts across the country. Landslides are possible in some areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP, thus tourists are advised to be cautious.
NDMA further advised residents and travelers to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate any risks associated with the upcoming weather conditions.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
