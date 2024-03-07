Search

Pakistan braces for more rains as NDMA issues weather alert

09:05 AM | 7 Mar, 2024
Pakistan braces for more rains as NDMA issues weather alert
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, and the South Asian nation continues to see shifting weather patterns.

After recent rains that wreaked havoc in the southwestern region Balochistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued another alert, with widespread rains and snowfall expected.

The apex disaster management shows a mild westerly wave is approaching Balochistan, bringing light to moderate rain to the western areas starting this week.

Several other regions including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pothohar are likely to experience downpour, and thunderstorms, while hilly regions will witness snowfall.

Central and Southern Punjab will also receive rains between March 8-10, most and there is chance of significant snowfall in northern regions.

For March 10 to 12, the forecast suggests rain and thunderstorms in southern and northern Balochistan, including Katch, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Similar weather conditions are anticipated in the western and higher regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir, while the rest of the country may experience dry weather.

These weather fluctuations could have various impacts across the country. Landslides are possible in some areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP, thus tourists are advised to be cautious.

NDMA further advised residents and travelers to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate any risks associated with the upcoming weather conditions.

Islamabad Weather Update: More rains expected in capital as westerly wave sets in Pakistan

