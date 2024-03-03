Islamabad Weather Update: More rains expected in capital as westerly wave sets in Pakistan

Pakistan is expecting more rains as trough of westerly waves brought more chilly weather to South Asian nation including federal capital Islamabad.
In its latest advisory, Met Office said cloudy weather with more rain-wind and thunderstorms are likely in Islamabad and surrounding areas on Monday.
PMD said showers will hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday and early Monday.
The mercury of metropolis was recorded at 12°C, while the temperature is expected drop in the night. Massive humidity was recorded while winds blew at 10km/h.
The air quality was recorded at 84, which is Moderate.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
More rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Potohar region. Cold and dry weather is likely in elsewhere in the country.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
