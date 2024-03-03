Islamabad Weather Update: More rains expected in capital as westerly wave sets in Pakistan

Pakistan is expecting more rains as trough of westerly waves brought more chilly weather to South Asian nation including federal capital Islamabad.

In its latest advisory, Met Office said cloudy weather with more rain-wind and thunderstorms are likely in Islamabad and surrounding areas on Monday.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Rain update

PMD said showers will hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday and early Monday.

The mercury of metropolis was recorded at 12°C, while the temperature is expected drop in the night. Massive humidity was recorded while winds blew at 10km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

The air quality was recorded at 84, which is Moderate.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

More rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Potohar region. Cold and dry weather is likely in elsewhere in the country.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02.