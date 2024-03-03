Search

In victory speech, Shehbaz Sharif vows to steer Pakistan out of current crisis

vows to make Pakistan self-sufficient despite soaring debt

03:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2024
In victory speech, Shehbaz Sharif vows to steer Pakistan out of current crisis

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as Pakistan's prime minister for a second term following NA assembly vote in which he secured 201 votes.

In his maiden speech as the 24th premier of the country, Sharif expressed gratitude to the PML-N's allies and his brother, Nawaz Sharif, for their trust in him to lead the Asian nation. 

He praised elder brother Nawaz's previous terms as prime minister, highlighting the country's development under his leadership. The seasoned politcian acknowledged the support of the PPP and paid tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's sacrifices, criticizing the treatment of the opposition by the PTI government.

Key Takeaways from Sharif's speech

  • Fixing Economic Woes
  • Ending political ravaltries
  • Improving Healthcare in Pakistan
  • Constructive Engagement with All Nations 
  • Socio-political situation 

He pledged to steer Pakistan out of its current crisis, stressing unity in hardtimes. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in overcoming them for the betterment of Pakistan.

The newly elected PM stressed that the nation of 240 million is eager for the results of their hard work, not just election outcomes, saying country's desire for justice in his closing remarks of his first speech as prime minister.

Sharif further condemned the repressive tactics and divisive rhetoric used by previous administrations against political opponents. He pledged to govern inclusively and progressively, seeking collaboration across different sectors of society.

To tackle economic challenges, he promised fiscal reform to reduce the national debt. Shehbaz was of confident to combat energy and tax theft, envisioning a self-reliant and economically strong Pakistan.

He further unveiled plans to invest in human capital, offering vocational training to 500,000 youths to create jobs and drive technological innovation. He also promised support for farmers, including subsidies and advanced agricultural technologies, while pledging to eliminate corruption in the seed industry.

In healthcare, he promised to establish top-notch medical facilities and provide scholarships for talented students. He also pledged to help incarcerated women and children reintegrate into society.

On the socio-political front, Saharif pldedged to maintain law and order, promising tough action against violence. He also proposed visa-free arrangements with neighboring countries to boost regional cooperation and trade.

Addressing the foreign policy, he mentioned expanding ties with friendly nations and ease tensions with adversaries. He aspired for Pakistan to join the G20 by 2030 and emphasized reviving relations with key allies like the United States.

He criticized the international community for its silence on the situations in Gaza and held Kashmir, urging unity in support of the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Despite massive debt crisis, Sharif expressed confidence in steering the country toward self-sufficiency and called for unity to overcome challenges, contrasting his leadership approach with that of his opponents.

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

