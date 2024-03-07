Pakistan Army to train cricket team players to level-up fitness

LAHORE – Fitness is crucial for cricket players, and the Pakistan Cricket Board took it seriously, and to level up players’ stamina, a dedicated fitness regime will be followed under the army’s observation.

As activity levels of Pakistani players remain in debate, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addressed concerns, and cricket players are now gearing up for a 10-day training camp with armed forces from March 25 to April 8, following the end of Pakistan Super League season 9.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the rare exercise at a recent event in the capital Islamabad, stressing the need for players to improve their fitness.

Naqvi was of the view that rigorous training is need of the hour ahead of series against New Zealand, Ireland, England, and the much anticipated T20 World Cup.