Komal Meer raises temperature with new bold video 

Web Desk
10:33 AM | 7 Mar, 2024
Komal Meer, a fresh face in Lollywood, is known for her impressive acting skills. The talented star regularly delights her fans with charming snaps and amassed immense praise for her gamour and beauty.

The Benaam star showcased her stunning presence in a recent Instagram video, exuding elegance as she slays in a stunning emerald green gown.

The shimmering dress accentuates Komal's regal aura while the vibrant hue complemented her complexion flawlessly, giving her a radiant glow.

Komal has appeared in several projects, including Raah e Junoon, Log Kia Kehenge, Resham Gali Ki Husna, Qurbatian and Wafa-Be-Mol.

