Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen’s Nikah: Here’s the first look of bride and groom

LAHORE – Social media stars Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen officially tied knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony, starting a new chapter in their lives.

The couple, both widely known for their massive presence on platforms celebrated their union in the presence of close friends and family. The Nikah event featured the bride in a stunning ash grey and red lehenga intricately decorated with traditional embellishments, while the groom wore a cream-colored sherwani that complemented the occasion’s elegance.

Snaos and clips from the ceremony quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the couple’s outfits and sending heartfelt congratulatory messages. Many users expressed their joy at seeing the beloved duo finally take this big step in their relationship.

According to sources close to the couple, the remaining wedding festivities, including the Rukhsati and Walima, are scheduled to take place later this week.

Fans eagerly await more glimpses from the upcoming celebrations.

Rabeeca rose to fame through her game show before transitioning into a successful vlogging career, and she has been admired for her charismatic personal and style. Hussain Tareen, also a well-known TikTok star and actor, has been seen frequently collaborating with Rabeeca over the past few years.