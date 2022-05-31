Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal diagnosed with cancer again
Veteran Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal has been diagnosed with cancer again after he underwent medical examination due to worsening health condition.
Reports aid that Teri Raza actor has moved to Japan for his treatment and he asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.
He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but he had recovered from it and he made a comeback to TV dramas a few months ago.
It is recalled that Jamal suddenly fell ill during the shooting of his play ‘Mere Apne’ and he was later replaced by Firdous Jamal.
He has performed key roles in various prominent dramas, including Godfather and Tasweer, in his 35-year-long career.
